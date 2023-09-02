In Photos: New York State Fair Almost Over, Utica Resident Performs on Stage

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- The Great New York State Fair is almost over.

We were able to visit The Fair on Saturday, Sept. 2, with a camera in hand. We were part of the 91,926 people who attended that day.

The photos from Day 11 of The Fair are featured below.

On Saturday, the later part of the day was a bit rainy; however, a double rainbow appeared as the sun was going down, and that made for a great photo.

In addition to the usual fair activities—visiting the animal barns, riding on the many rides and eating all that traditional fair food—there was a large dinosaur exhibit, which drew in fairgoers of all ages.

Also on Saturday, Utica resident Deonasia Abel, who goes by DelJáe when she performs, sang on the main stage in the Pan-African Village, located between the Center of Progress Building and the Art and Home Center.

A full list of events for Sunday at The Fair will also appear below with the photographs.

If you want to go to The Fair this year, hurry. Monday, Sept. 4, is the last day of The Great New York State Fair.

Sunday at The Fair (Day 12): 9:00am 4-H Youth Horse Show – Hunt Seat & Saddle Seat 4-H Show Ring and Stable Area

9:15am Brown Swiss Open & Jr. Dairy Cattle Show Dairy Cattle Barn

10:00am Pedigree Open Sheep Show Sheep Tent

10:00am DINOSAUR EXPEDITION Exposition Center

10:00am NYS 14 & Under Boys High School Basketball Tournament (until 2pm) Sports Activity Center

10:00am Simmental Open Show and Sim/Angus-Sim/Solution Open Show Beef Barn

10:00am Building a Shaker Sewing Table with John Witherbee (10am-5pm) Daniel Parrish Witter Agricultural Museum

10:00am John Heard Drumming Workshop (until 2 pm) Pan-African Village

10:30am Non-Denominational Church Service Grange Building

11:00am Rooster Crowing Competition Poultry Barn

11:00am DINOSAUR EXPEDITION Exposition Center

11:00am Fire Prevention Education Center - Fire Safety Show C&S Companies Science & Industry Building

11:00am Youth Carts Toyota Coliseum

11:00am Birds of Prey State Park at the Fair

11:00am Eco-Magician Steve Trash Empire Theater

11:00am Iroquois Social Dancing Indian Village

11:00am Circus Hollywood Family Petting Zoo Family Fun Zone

11:00am Horticulture Talks & Demonstrations - Lavender Demo Horticulture Building

11:30am Hilby - The Skinny German Juggle Boy Corner between Poultry Barn & Dairy Products Building

11:30am Dan Duggan on the Hammered Dulcimer Daniel Parrish Witter Agricultural Museum

11:30am Sea Lion Splash Family Fun Zone

11:30am Character Meet & Greet with Hector the Smoke Detector & Sparky the Fire Dog C&S Companies Science & Industry Building

11:45am Goat Costume Contest Goat Pavilion

12:00pm Hollywood Racing Pigs Family Fun Zone

12:00pm DINOSAUR EXPEDITION Exposition Center

12:00pm Roll Over Simulation New York State Police Exhibit

12:00pm Bailemos with DJ GI Latino Village

12:00pm Easy Money Big Band Empire Theater

12:00pm Rock-It the Robot Along Broadway

12:00pm Wayne Tucker and The Bad Mothas Pan-African Village

12:30pm Container Plants Show Judging Horticulture Building

12:30pm Underwater Recovery Team (URT) Demonstration New York State Police Exhibit

12:30pm Fire Prevention Education Center - Fire Safety Show C&S Companies Science & Industry Building

1:00pm DINOSAUR EXPEDITION Exposition Center

1:00pm Elvie Shane Chevy Court Concerts

1:00pm Dan Duggan on the Hammered Dulcimer Daniel Parrish Witter Agricultural Museum

1:00pm Belgian Four-Horse Hitch Toyota Coliseum

1:00pm NYS Arm Wrestling Championships - East vs West Qualifier The Eatery

1:00pm Horticulture Talks & Demonstrations - Container gardening (interactive) Horticulture Building

1:00pm Organist Geraldine Speck Empire Theater

1:00pm Culinary Competition Results Posted - Gluten Free/Vegetarian’s Day Wegmans Art & Home Center

1:00pm Jersey Open & Jr. Dairy Cattle Show Dairy Cattle Barn

1:00pm Sea Lion Splash Family Fun Zone

1:00pm German Dancers Grange Building

1:15pm Canine Bomb Disposal Team Demonstration New York State Police Exhibit

1:30pm Circus Hollywood Family Fun Zone

1:45pm Rock-It the Robot Along Broadway

2:00pm DINOSAUR EXPEDITION Exposition Center

2:00pm Bandaloni The One Man Band Along Restaurant Row

2:00pm I Milked a Goat! Goat, Llama & Swine Barn

2:00pm Artist Tino Lopez paints live Latino Village

2:00pm Professional Story Telling with Mary Shea Rys Empire Theater

2:00pm Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza Suburban Park Concerts

2:00pm Ashley Zayas Colon Latino Village

2:00pm Wegmans Demonstration Kitchen - Wegmans Chef Mike Cameron from the Auburn store Wegmans Demonstration Kitchen

2:00pm Special Operations Response Team Demonstration New York State Police Exhibit

2:00pm Fire Prevention Education Center - Fire Safety Show C&S Companies Science & Industry Building

2:15pm Birds of Prey State Park at the Fair

2:30pm McArdell & Westers Suds Courtside Grill

2:30pm Hilby - The Skinny German Juggle Boy Outside Science & Industry Bldg

2:30pm Sea Lion Splash Family Fun Zone

2:45pm Underwater Recovery Team (URT) Demonstration New York State Police Exhibit

3:00pm Lady Houdini Central Park

3:00pm Horticulture Talks & Demonstrations - How to repot a plant Horticulture Building

3:00pm NYS 14 & Under Boys High School Basketball Tournament Championship Sports Activity Center

3:00pm Greater Evangelical Choir Pan-African Village

3:00pm The Strolling Piano Along Broadway

3:00pm Dan Duggan on the Hammered Dulcimer Daniel Parrish Witter Agricultural Museum

3:00pm Hollywood Racing Pigs Family Fun Zone

3:00pm DINOSAUR EXPEDITION Exposition Center

3:00pm Eco-Magician Steve Trash Empire Theater

3:15pm Canine Bomb Disposal Team Demonstration New York State Police Exhibit

3:30pm Fire Prevention Education Center - Fire Safety Show C&S Companies Science & Industry Building

3:30pm Wegmans Demonstration Kitchen - Induction Cooking by Chef Brian Isbell Wegmans Demonstration Kitchen

3:45pm Rock-It the Robot Along Broadway

4:00pm The Latin Divas of Drag Latino Village

4:00pm Iroquois Social Dancing Indian Village

4:00pm Just Joe The Shamrock at the Fair

4:00pm People's AME Zion Music Ministry Pan-African Village

4:00pm Rooster Crowing Competition Poultry Barn

4:00pm German Dancers Grange Building

4:00pm Special Operations Response Team Demonstration New York State Police Exhibit

4:00pm Bandaloni The One Man Band Along Restaurant Row

4:00pm DINOSAUR EXPEDITION Exposition Center

4:00pm Easy Money Big Band Empire Theater

4:30pm Birds of Prey State Park at the Fair

4:30pm Circus Hollywood Family Fun Zone

4:30pm Hilby - The Skinny German Juggle Boy Corner between Poultry Barn & Dairy Products Building

4:45pm Roll Over Simulation New York State Police Exhibit

5:00pm The Strolling Piano Along Broadway

5:00pm Bishop HB Alex and 2Praise Pan-African Village

5:00pm DINOSAUR EXPEDITION Exposition Center

5:00pm Eco-Magician Steve Trash Empire Theater

5:00pm Sea Lion Splash Family Fun Zone

5:15pm Underwater Recovery Team (URT) Demonstration New York State Police Exhibit

6:00pm Mounted Patrol Demonstration New York State Police Exhibit

6:00pm Hollywood Racing Pigs Family Fun Zone

6:00pm DINOSAUR EXPEDITION Exposition Center

6:00pm Joywave Chevy Court Concerts

6:00pm Salvation Army Praise Team Pan-African Village

7:00pm The Sons of Legend Pan-African Village

7:00pm The Strolling Piano Along Broadway

7:00pm German Dancers Grange Building

7:00pm Red Tangent Band Bosco’s at The Fair

7:00pm DINOSAUR EXPEDITION Exposition Center

7:00pm Bandaloni The One Man Band Along Restaurant Row

7:00pm Iroquois Social Dancing Indian Village

7:00pm Lady Houdini Central Park

7:30pm Infinity The West End II

7:30pm Circus Hollywood Family Fun Zone

7:30pm Frank White Experience Suds Courtside Grill

8:00pm Grupo Karis Latino Village

8:00pm Yung Gravy featuring bbno$ Suburban Park Concerts

8:00pm DINOSAUR EXPEDITION Exposition Center

9:00pm DINOSAUR EXPEDITION Exposition Center Click here for more.

For more information about The Great New York State Fair, click here.