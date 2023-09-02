In Photos: New York State Fair Almost Over, Utica Resident Performs on Stage

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- The Great New York State Fair is almost over.
We were able to visit The Fair on Saturday, Sept. 2, with a camera in hand. We were part of the 91,926 people who attended that day.
The photos from Day 11 of The Fair are featured below.
On Saturday, the later part of the day was a bit rainy; however, a double rainbow appeared as the sun was going down, and that made for a great photo.
In addition to the usual fair activities—visiting the animal barns, riding on the many rides and eating all that traditional fair food—there was a large dinosaur exhibit, which drew in fairgoers of all ages.
Also on Saturday, Utica resident Deonasia Abel, who goes by DelJáe when she performs, sang on the main stage in the Pan-African Village, located between the Center of Progress Building and the Art and Home Center.
A full list of events for Sunday at The Fair will also appear below with the photographs.
If you want to go to The Fair this year, hurry. Monday, Sept. 4, is the last day of The Great New York State Fair.
For more information about The Great New York State Fair, click here.
Food, tractor pulls, animals, games, rides and displays were just some of the highlights from Day 4 of the Boonville-Oneida County Fair.