In Progress: Artist Paints Utica's Downtown Mural

UTICA, N.Y. -- The artist is in residence on a busy downtown street.
Painting is underway on a new mural in Utica's Liberty Bell Park.
It was announced that the decades-old sunburst mural that was prominently displayed on the wall of a building in the park.
Hundreds of people voted earlier this year for a new design to replace the peeling and chipped sunburst mural.
The winner of the mural contest featured a floral design with historic imagery by artist Steven Teller.
From the designs presented by the City of Utica when the winner was announced, when the mural is finished, it will feature floral patterns, New York's official bird—the bluebird—and a boat being pulled along the Erie Canal.
Teller has painted murals in Miami, Chicago, and Binghamton.
Teller's inspiration for the mural came after he looked through photographs in the Oneida County History Center.
Mayor Robert Palmieri expects the mural to be complete by early fall.