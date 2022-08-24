Indium Corporation expands Rome facility

Indium Corporation is growing world-wide, and have recently expanded their Rome facility to 114,000 square feet. Bill Jackson is the General Manager of Metals, Compounds, and Reclaim Operations. He says the expansion comes with a number of new career opportunities.
"We have manufacturing and support going on in the facility. R&D, Engineering, Quality, Quality Assurance, Quality Control, Shipping and Receiving all happening here with a diverse number of people."
Indium manufactures a diverse number of products. They’re on the cutting edge in new technologies being used in electric vehicles, and semi-conductor thermal management systems just to name a few, and the applications don’t end there. In fact Indium Corporation's President/COO Ross Berntson says you probably have some of their technology in your hand every day.
"We invented a new technology called Durafuse LT here at Indium Corporation. Tested in the thermal-cycling chambers in our thermal cycling lab right here in Rome that are changing the way cell phones are made, and now high-end devices that require significant reliability. That product is being deployed across the globe and it’s invented right here in the Mohawk Valley."
The company is recruiting people with all kinds of abilities. Careers range from shipping and receiving to research, development, and engineering. One of the contributing factors in this company’s success is the amount of talent coming from our local institutions.
"You can’t beat our school systems. You can’t beat our University system here in New York, and so the talent is here. We have wonderful infrastructure to build our businesses around. So there’s tons of advantages, and there’s things we can improve, and that’s kind of how I like to look at it. I don’t think we are moving anywhere overseas because we can’t be successful here. We’re moving overseas because we need to be close to our customers for some of our products."
To find a Career opportunity at Indium just click the link below:
