Injured Canastota police officer returns to duty

In September of 2022 Officer William Preuss responded to a disturbance call in the Village of Canastota. Officer Preuss approached a disorderly man, trying to understand his situation, but the man quickly became violent and attacked the Officer. The man punched Officer Preuss several times, blinding him in one eye. At the same time he was trying to take the Officers gun.
"He was able to take my Taser off of my belt, and he was actually using…attempting to use it."
The altercation happened in a parking lot at the corner of Canal and Main Streets, just a few blocks from the police station, but it required another Police Officer before the man could be subdued.
"One of the Investigators from Madison County Sheriff’s Office was the next law enforcement to get there. He deployed his Taser, which incapacitated him, and we were able to between the 2 of us we were able to put him in handcuffs."
25 year-old Richard Branch Jr. of Canastota, the man who assaulted Officer Preuss, pled guilty to Robbery in the 1st Degree, and will spend the next 20 years in State Prison. Officer Preuss has undergone three operations, and has to treat his eye 4 times a day. He says the situation ended well, as no one else was injured or killed, but his eye recovery is far from over.
"They did a surgery in January where they reattached the retina. They removed any blood that was still in the eye. They put a buckle around the eye which helped secure everything. There’s silicone that was put in the eye to maintain the shape, and I’m waiting for another surgery where they’re going to replace the lens in that eye."
Doctors aren’t sure if he’ll ever regain full vision, but Officer Preuss is keeping a positive attitude.
"Hopefully I’ll regain enough vision to come back to full duty, which is my ultimate goal."
Officer Preuss is now assigned to light duty as he finishes up his 11th year with Canastota Police Department.