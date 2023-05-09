Inmate at Marcy Correctional Facility tests positive for tuberculosis

MARCY, N.Y. -- An inmate at Marcy Correctional Facility tested positive for tuberculosis while receiving medical treatment at a local hospital, and died the following day.
The New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's infection control staff responded to the facility and worked with local health officials for guidance on contact tracing and testing incarcerated individuals and staff.
It's not yet known if any more cases were revealed. It's up to the medical examiner to determine the inmate's cause of death, and, whether or not to release that cause.
It is not clear exactly when the inmate tested positive. NewsChannel 2 has reached out for more information.