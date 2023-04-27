Inmate dies after apparent overdose at Oneida County jail

ORISKANY, N.Y. – An inmate at the Oneida County Correctional Facility died from an apparent overdose on Thursday, according to Sheriff Robert Maciol.
Correctional officers found 25-year-old Milik Burnett in an altered state while doing routine checks around 8 a.m.
Maciol says this appeared to be from an overdose and medical staff immediately responded. Narcan was administered and other life-saving efforts were made, however, Burnett ultimately had to be taken to St. Luke’s via ambulance where he died around 11:30 a.m.
Maciol says an autopsy will be performed by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm the cause of death.
The New York State Attorney General’s Office is required to investigate any death in police custody. The case has been assigned to the AG’s Office of Special Investigations.
Maciol says the sheriff’s office will conduct its own investigation as well.
Burnett was booked at the jail on March 31 on charges of grand larceny and criminal possession of a controlled substance.