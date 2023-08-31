Oneida County is working on an anti-stigma campaign called ‘All of Us Oneida’. It’s an effort to humanize people who are dealing with addiction. Last year at this time the county had lost 60 people to overdoses. So far the number is 31. Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol stressed the intent of the new campaign.
"Every one of those people suffering from addiction and dealing with an overdose, that’s someone’s son or daughter, mother, father, brother, sister, and they are truly… you know they’re human beings just like we are."
The county has graphics and data surrounding overdoses and deaths, and they have a number of social media campaigns aimed at addressing drug addiction stigmas, but they also have results from training and community awareness campaigns. Investigative Support Analyst Cory White talked about the effect community awareness is having locally.
"26% of all the overdoses that occurred this year, Naloxone was administered by a bystander, so through all the training and awareness of everything out there you can see that the community is coming together, and doing their part in saving lives."
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department is also having success with their drug therapy programs that help addicted inmates re-enter society.
"In addition to the medical treatment, there’s like I said multiple counseling sessions, there’s assessments, there’s individual therapy, group therapy, then we also focus a lot of energy on re-entry for case management, so when they re-enter the community not only are we talking about getting some recovery based housing for them, but we’re also looking to ensure that there’s discharge planning in place."
Community members can also get involved in showing support by attending The Center for Family Life and Recovery’s ‘The Light of Hope’ on Gillotti Avenue in Rome from 5-8pm, and ACR Health is hosting International Overdose Awareness Day at Kopernik Park in Utica from 6-9pm.