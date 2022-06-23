Interns from Ireland making a difference in Utica

Aoife McCallin, and Emer Nicroibin will be spending the next several weeks at the Irish Cultural Center. They’ll be learning about the restaurant, bar, and operations end of the business, but they’ll also be spending much of their time researching Irish history. HARP Museum Chairman Alex Susti says the two will be helping build a database at the HARP Museum.
"Building a museum from scratch is not easy, and part of the museum is going to be a research center for people who want to come in and check their genealogy out."
The Museum focuses on History, Ancestry, Research, and Programs. Everything Emer Nicroibin is interested in.
"I am very interested in learning how a business works, especially the museum side. I love history, and obviously with studying chemistry I don’t get to explore that passion as much as I’d like to, so I think I’m really excited to explore the history side of Utica and help with the research of the museum."
The research is a lot of work, but it’s something Aoife McCallin is looking forward to.
"I actually love history. I studied history in school myself, so I think I’ll really enjoy both ends of it, plus with doing law I’m used to the hefty workload of reading, so I think that I’ll be actually quite good, and it’ will be useful for me as well because obviously over summer you don’t really do much college work, so doing the reading for the history, and going to the archives, and stuff like that I think will be really interesting. I think I’ll actually enjoy it myself."
This is a bi-centennial year for the history of Irish culture in Utica, and there’s a celebration planned for November, so Alex Susti says getting the work completed will be extremely important, and a timely relief.
"I’ve got 88 years of research logged, and I’ve still got 112 to go. At the pace I was going, we’d be celebrating the tri-centennial."
We’ll be looking forward to that bi-centennial celebration, and the work these two are doing to make the HARP Museum a success.