Irish Cultural Center Dedication to William Corrigan

Right above the fireplace at the Irish Cultural Center now rests a plaque dedicated to William Corrigan.
You may know Corrigan for his work with his family business, Wilcor, or his halloween and theatrical store "your store," or even his teddy bear toy and hobby stores. Needless to say, Corrigan was a very big part of the community.
If none of that history from Corrigan is ringing a bell, you'd definitely know Corrigan from the St. Patrick's day parade.
"He was a staple in the Utica Saint Patrick's Day parade... [he was] the leprechaun with the orange beard and the orange hair that would march around the parade route and spread Irish happiness out to everybody" Vice President of the Board of Directors at the Irish Cultural Center Patrick Roach said.
Corrigan passed away in 2020, but his daughter, Karen Corrigan, says her father was always trying to make people smile.
"He had his bucket in his hand and he would be putting his hand in and throwing it out and sometimes he had glitter in there, sometimes he had pens, but most of the time he had nothing," Corrigan said. "He was just throwing out his Irish happiness for everybody that he walked by."
Many referred to Corrigan as Utica's "#1 leprechaun," and the plaque dedicated to him has his most famous phrase printed on it; "Spread Irish Happiness."