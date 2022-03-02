Irish Cultural Center rebounding from the pandemic

The Irish Cultural Center has had a bit of a rough start. Obstacles from right-of-ways, to foundation work in the beginning, and shortly after completion…the pandemic. Irish Cultural Center Board of Directors Member Pat Costello spoke about business from opening day.
"You know the luck of the Irish isn’t always good luck, and you know we opened right before the pandemic, and so we were virtually closed for more than a year."
The Center's luck seems to be turning around. They’re having good success with their banquet hall, and people are returning for a drink at the bar. Irish Cultural Center Board Member Patrick Roach says more importantly are the restrictions being lifted from the pandemic.
"It was a little bit dicey 2 years ago. We were concerned, and for good reason because we really had no idea when this was all going to end, but now that the end is in sight I think we’re going to be just fine."
Most everyone knows the building as the Irish Cultural Center, but one of the main attractions is 5 Points Public House. It’s the most authentic Irish bar in Utica, and you really have to experience the detail work. Everything from the stained glass, mahogany woodwork, custom seating, and even the tilework make this a true Irish experience.
"The uniqueness of the pub being that it was made in Ireland in Dublin. Shipped over here and then assembled by the Irish Pub Company. It’s one of a kind. There’s not going to be another pub like this anywhere else in the world."
Like any business, the only way to make a profit is to get people in the doors.
"The hospitality business is not for the faint of heart. The profit margins are very narrow, so yeah you have to be on your game all the time."
Speaking of games, we can’t give you the details just yet, but the Irish Cultural Center is planning a special event that will involve all area pubs. We’ll fill you in on the details when they become available.