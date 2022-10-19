Irish Gala to benefit the H.A.R.P. Museum

It’s slated as an event you can get gussied up and have a good time at. The Irish Cultural Center is hosting a semi-formal dinner Gala on Saturday, November 5th. The event starts at 6 PM with a cocktail hour at Five Points Pub followed by a buffet dinner at 7 in the events center. Museum Committee Member Alex Sisti says it’s to celebrate the Utica Hibernian Benevolent Society’s 200th year of Irish culture.
"Its 200 years of support of Irish helping Irish. People helping people. You know doing the right thing. It’s a part of the culture that sometimes we forget, and we shouldn’t forget it."
To make sure history isn’t forgotten the Irish Cultural Center is opening up its H.A.R.P. Museum. Harp stands for History, Ancestry, Research, and Programs. Proceeds from the Gala will go to fund the museum’s operation.
"It’s really to benefit the H.A.R.P. Museum upstairs. We also plan to roll out our Phase 1 of our museum that night too, so …it’s a surprise."
It’s no surprise that the Irish Cultural Center went through some tough financial times. Patrick Roach is the President of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. He said just as the building was being completed the pandemic hit.
"There are still challenges. You know we still have bills to pay. Those haven’t gone away. In fact they’ve gone up. Costs for everything have gone up as they have for everybody around here."
Tickets for the Gala are $50, and while this money is going to getting the museum up and running, the Irish Cultural Center does provide valuable services for the local community.
"We raise money, or collect food for feeding the hungry in this area, whether it’s across the street at Mother Marianne’s Kitchen, or the Central New York Food Bank, things like that."
There is limited seating for the Gala, and tickets are going quickly, so if you are considering getting a ticket, be sure to get it by the deadline of October 28th. You can purchase a ticket at the 5 Points Pub, or through a Irish Culture Center Committee Member.