IRS Delays implementation of new $600 Tax Rule

The IRS will be taxing any business transactions that exceed $600 over the course of a year. Companies like PayPal, Venmo, or Cash App will be sending out 1099-K’s to anyone who exceeds the threshold. The new law will impact companies like Empire Text, a college textbook buyback website. The company recirculates textbooks to help students purchase books for the next semester. Owner Jasson Obomsawin explained why the new law may deter some future customers from selling their books to his company.
"Our business is 100% reliant upon small customers, and those small customers when they’re affected by that law, they’re hesitant to sell us books because they don’t want to have to deal with that paperwork."
The change in the law should have little effect on bigger businesses. The change does mean you’ll want to keep track of any kind of business income made using electronic transfers, and it may deter some people from doing little jobs that add up over the course of a year.
"The little guys pulling away from doing those little jobs because they don’t want to have to file that paperwork that’s a little bit burdensome for a $20 job. Like having to write up a sales ticket for a little tiny thing. It’s not worth that time."
The new tax law isn’t intended to track personal transactions such as sharing the cost of a car ride, birthdays, or paying a family member for a household bill, but it is meant to collect on money you might not have considered additional income.
"Facebook garage sale people, people just getting a lawn mowing job. It’s going to affect them more because sometimes it’s hard to remember if you’re just doing a one off job, and they don’t remember to file their…to do their accounting correctly."
It’s also important to consult with your accountant to know exactly what you can write off as a business expense, or even if you can take a loss on a transaction.
"It’s kind of a headache to deal with down the road having to remember all those little tiny steps that you took. I mean that’s why it’s important to take all those expenses and write them down immediately versus waiting."
Jasson says the best way to maintain the most profit is to keep track of every single transaction you have and to keep your accounting in order.