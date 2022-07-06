Is the price of groceries changing your buying habits?

According to the Food Industry Association consumers are spending roughly 6% more at the grocery stores, but are purchasing about 2.5% less. Most of the local retired people I spoke with aren’t changing their spending habits at all, basing their decisions on a higher income level, but the story changes for those still working. Utica Resident Matt Davies:
"I’ve noticed that shopping for Instacart people haven’t really changed their options of what they’re buying. It’s just the name brand stuff is kind of sitting on the shelf a little bit more. They’re buying store brand stuff, but the quantity of food still hasn’t changed."
Utica Resident Audra Ross says, "Things are a little bit more expensive lately. I have to choose more generic brands maybe. Things like that. It’s been a little bit crazy."
West Leyden Resident Brittney Bonanza says, "They haven’t really changed, but I’m a single parent so I do struggle."
Food prices have jumped almost 10% since April of 2021. That’s the largest increase in 41 years. Many may be opting for hamburgers and hotdogs over the usual steak, but everyone’s food priorities are a little different.
"I don’t pay much attention what she buys, but she shops. She’s a smart shopper. She’s always looking for the best buy, and how she can save money here and there," said Tom Smedley, a New Hartford resident.
The price of gas has Marcy Resident Barbara Mario considering whether it’s worth the drive from one grocery store to another to save a few dollars.
"I only go to two. I don’t go all over any more. I don’t look for the sales. I used to, but then I buy things I don’t need," she said. "My time is more valuable, and you’re in one place, by the time you go to another it costs you twice as much."
If you are bargain hunting you’ll want to spend a little more time comparing prices, as the -amounts- in some items are getting smaller, but the -prices- keep going up.