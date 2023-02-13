Izzo seeking third term as Rome mayor

ROME, N.Y. – Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo announced Monday that she will run for re-election this year.
Izzo, a Republican, was first elected in 2015 and was then re-elected for a second term in 2019. She is the first female mayor of Rome.
She is endorsed by the Republican Party for a third time this year.
Last week, Republican Jeffrey Langian, a former police detective, announced his bid for mayor.
The two will face off in the June primary.
So far, Lanigan and Izzo are the only two who have announced their candidacy for the mayoral race.