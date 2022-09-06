Jefferson County man dies after crashing UTV into tree in Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. – A Jefferson County man died after crashing his utility terrain vehicle in Lewis County over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
According to New York State Police, 21-year-old James Jobson-Wagar, of Dexter, was riding his UTV east on Worth Road around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 when he lost control at a hillcrest, left the roadway and hit a tree.
Jobson-Wagar was taken to Lewis County Hospital and later airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. He died from his injuries on Sept. 5.
Police say Jobson-Wagar was not wearing a helmet or seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.