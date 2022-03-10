Joro spider may make its way north this spring

The Joro spider is the epitome of why people are afraid of arachnids.
The 3-inch long species that can use its web to parachute in the wind and survive colder temperatures originates from Japan, but has been found in Georgia. A new study from the University of Georgia says the vibrant-colored spiders may make their way up the east coast this spring.
Cornell University Entomologist Jason Dombroskie says it’s not clear if the spider will make its way this far north.
“The short answer is, we don't know. There is a paper that came out a few weeks ago that I think is spurring a lot of this, where basically it showed these spiders are a little more cold-tolerant than a close relative to them that's been here for about 100 years, so that they probably can expand further north, but as far north as they will go, we don't know,” said Dombroskie.
The Joro spider has distinct yellow, blue and red coloring, and grows to be the size of a human palm.
According to the study on the Joro spiders, they are timid creatures, and have small fangs and little venom, which aren’t likely to cause medical emergencies.