Jury Awards $350,002 to Former CNY Psychiatric Center Employee for Disability Discrimination

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- A former employee of the Central New York Psychiatric Center will be paid $350,002 after winning a disability discrimination case in state Supreme Court in Oneida County.
A jury found that Joseph Hubbard of Canastota was not promoted because of his disability or perceived disability, and that he was retaliated against for complaining of discrimination.
Attorney Norman Deep said that his client is a decorated Grenada and Iraq War combat veteran with PTSD.
Deep said Hubbard served as a master sergeant in the U.S. Army and the N.Y. Coast Guard, retiring after 24 years.
The jury reached its decision on Aug. 18.