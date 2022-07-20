Keeping Air Conditioning Units Working

The crew at Fred F. Collis & Son’s is spending much of their time on hot rooftops, as the demand for air conditioning maintenance and repair is up. Keeping up on changing filters, and making sure your air conditioners are clean will prevent bigger issues down the road. David Collis is the Vice President Fred F. Collis & Son’s.
"Preventative maintenance is probably your biggest friend, and we come in and just make sure everything’s clean and operating properly. A lot of times we can pick up on if there are things that are about to break down or look like they’re going to cause you an inconvenient breakdown or trouble down the road. We’ll pick them out and point them out to you and take care of them before they become a problem."
TLS Heating and Air Conditioning has been busy with plenty of preventative maintenance calls, but Owner Tom Stoio says technology is making their job a little easier.
"Usually we’re swamped, but with the new units they have today with the R410 and they’re built so much better, and the breakdown in temperatures like this are slim to none."
Many people will use their old units until they break down, and that’s ok, but Tom recommends an early start to keeping your air conditioning unit lasting longer.
"What I tell people don’t wait until the last minute to get it checked. Get it checked just before summer hits. Maybe around May. Go through it. Get it checked, and chances are you won’t have any problems."
David Collis says that ounce of preventative maintenance can be the difference between keeping your cool, or sweating it out.
"It’s human nature to wait a lot of times until it’s extreme temperatures, but you know we’re ready, and we have a really good staff to take care of our customer’s needs."