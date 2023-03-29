Kennedy Plaza tenants concerned for safety

Residents at the Kennedy Plaza Apartments say the conditions at the complex are getting out of hand. There’s been squatters, drug activity, and a host of other complaints that have gone unanswered. Robert Perry, the Chairman of the Tenant’s Association, is asking for security personnel for overnight safety, the locks on doors fixed, working security cameras in the elevators and hallways, and assistance for the elderly tenants.
"The police are here for domestic violence issues. Sometimes there here for disputes or trespasses. The Fire Department as we know it comes out every time the alarm goes off."
The fire department responds to the apartments so often, some of the residents don’t take the fire alarms seriously. Utica Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll says that creates a problem when there is a fire, and puts an additional burden on the fire department.
"It’s taking resources away from other calls that are going on at the same time, so we’re trying to balance that out and work not only with the management, but take care of the tenants as well."
The Tenants are organizing and have sent a notice of demand to CRM Management Company. The company was given notice on March 24th and have until April 24th to respond before tenants take further action. Christina ‘The Bulldog’ Pupecki is known at the Apartment Complex as someone who will stick up for the Residents she considers 'family'.
"Something’s got to be done. The Residents at KP do not feel safe. They need to have something that they can come home to and know they’re safe."
Not all the residents are upset. John Wesley says he doesn't experience the same kind of problems happening in the main building.
"We get you know the squatters. It ain’t like it used to be, but everything’s getting alright. They’re getting everything straight."
Christine Church from CRM Management responded to our request for information with this statement: "At CRM Rental Management, we are focused on providing a safe, comfortable, affordable, living environment for all our residents. On March 23rd I received a notice from residents at Kennedy Plaza Apartments with regards to issues they are facing. We take our residents' concerns very seriously and immediately responded. Everything outlined in their letter has been reviewed and actions are being taken."She also reached out to Robert Perry after speaking with us.
"She wanted to come up with a joint statement stating that they were working on the issues, and they were addressing them as they can. I can’t lie to the people. If there’s no physical work happening that I can see, I can’t support saying that you’re handling things."
The Utica Fire Department met with CRM on Monday March 27th to discuss the amount of times the fire department is responding to the complex. The Fire Chief is hopeful they can resolve some of the issues, but Tenants Association is just going to have to wait and see.