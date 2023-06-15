Kindergarten graduation or Covert Op? Soldier surprises little sister at moving up ceremony

It was a covert op at Jones School, in south Utica, today. Private First Class, Haden Ward, was hidden away in a room, while kindergarten graduates got ready for their moving up ceremony, Including PFC Ward's little sister, Liliana, whom he hadn't seen in six months.
"I was like, 'my sister's graduating, I need to go home. I need to get home. So I got a six-day pass, fought for it and now I'm here," said PFC Ward. "I was like, I missed enough. I'm not missing this."
The students filed into the gym to the sounds of Pomp & Circumstance. PFC Ward told us how "Operation Big Brother Surprise would go down.
"They're gonna be like 'we have a special guest all the way from the Second Airborne, yada yada, PFC Haden Ward.' I'm gonna walk out. I'm gonna do the Pledge of Allegiance. My mom's gonna scream, Lily's gonna be like "Oh, my God," said PFC Ward.
He was pretty close. They brought him on stage and mom's face said it all.
"I dropped my phone and I couldn't believe it. I'm like, 'my son!' and I tried to take a video and I couldn't," said Tamara Guminiak.
Before the ceremony, a pause for a hug between big brother and little graduate. He told her she did a good job and how cute she looked.
Big brother and all the graduates' families were treated to a few songs, diplomas were handed out, and graduate Liliana Guminiak got a special escort out of the gym, from big brother. The family reunited in the hallway. Mom was so happy. But not just for herself.
"For Liliana, because all she wanted was her brother to be home for her graduation. It was her big day and all she wanted was him," said Guminiak.
Asked if she was surprised, Liliana joyfully proclaimed, "Yes!"
Operation Big Brother Surprise: Mission accomplished.