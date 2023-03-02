Kirkland, Clinton, Cooperstown receive state grant funding to revitalize downtowns

New York Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez awarded the Town of Kirkland and the Village of Clinton with this region's Downtown Revitalization Grant. The $10 million grant will be used to expand their existing uses in the Village Center, growing the local housing stock, and encouraging the use of underutilized parcels. Village of Clinton Mayor Elizabeth Tantillo talked about what the Village is hoping to do with the money.
"An investment of this magnitude is a literal game changer for the enhancement of our rich culture and history, our physical appearance and infrastructure, and our community’s quality of life," she said.
Rodriguez also announced Mohawk Valley's recipients of New York Forward Grants. The Village of Cooperstown will receive $4.5 million. That $4.5 million will be used to connect Main Street to Lake Otsego, revitalize historic facades, improving walkability, and assisting in the creation of downtown apartment-style housing.
Village of Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh is looking forward to the community involvement.
"We are thrilled that we are the first recipients," she said. "We were thrilled to see this program rolled out. It is specific for Villages like us, and we have a lot of plans for $4.5 million, and we’ll be looking forward to that community engagement."
Another $4.5 million dollars was awarded between two Villages. The Village of Sharon Springs in Schoharie County receives $2.25 million, and the Village of Dolgeville in Herkimer County also gets $2.25 million. The Village of Sharon Springs plans to renovate key arts and entertainment venues, historic buildings, add public WIFI, and assist small businesses. Village of Sharon Springs Mayor Doug Plummer has around 500 people in the Village, and is excited to get started with improvements.
"We have a lot of work to do, but how exciting, and it’s exciting to get a grant, but it’s really exciting to sit back…as I was flying back yesterday thinking how many people this is going to effect."
The Village of Dolgeville wants to focus on the heart of downtown. Village of Dolgeville Mayor Mary Puznowski is looking to create a fund to assist small businesses, and provide childcare facilities.
"We are humbled and honored….I’m sorry I’m getting a little emotional….we’ve certainly had our share of challenges in the past."
Rodriguez said these communities have made investments that tie in with their overall goals, and all came up with plans that move the state forward.
"These communities have done the work and have really come together to create a really tremendous application and vision for where we go next."