Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to
14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 7 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be heavy and wet which could
bring down branches. Power outages are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Kossuth Fish Market in Utica reopening for holiday season

  • Updated
  • 0

Kossuth Fish Market closed a couple of summers ago, but Owner Vito Affatigato has reopened just through Jan. 9, 2022.

UTICA, N.Y. – The Kossuth Fish Market in Utica will again be open temporarily for the holiday season as many local families prepare to celebrate the Feast of the Seven Fishes.

Owner Vito Affatigato announced his plans to retire and close the business in the summer of 2021, but reopened just for the week ahead of Christmas. This year, the market has opened again for the holidays, and will stay open until Jan. 9, 2023.

“Makes me feel good seeing all the customers come into my place – that means I have done something really good to have them still come back even though I am closed for six, seven months; and see people coming in without advertising, that is something that means more than just selling fish,” said Affatigato.

The market is located at 300 Kossuth Ave. in Utica.

