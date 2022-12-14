Kossuth Fish Market in Utica reopening for holiday season

UTICA, N.Y. – The Kossuth Fish Market in Utica will again be open temporarily for the holiday season as many local families prepare to celebrate the Feast of the Seven Fishes.
Owner Vito Affatigato announced his plans to retire and close the business in the summer of 2021, but reopened just for the week ahead of Christmas. This year, the market has opened again for the holidays, and will stay open until Jan. 9, 2023.
“Makes me feel good seeing all the customers come into my place – that means I have done something really good to have them still come back even though I am closed for six, seven months; and see people coming in without advertising, that is something that means more than just selling fish,” said Affatigato.
The market is located at 300 Kossuth Ave. in Utica.