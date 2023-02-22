Landlords left holding the bill for unpaid rent

Andrew Moraco is a landlord that had a number of his tenants stop paying rent during the pandemic. He’s still trying to evict one of the tenants, and his bill keep piling up. "Oh I’m over $100,000…" That’s money Moraco has lost in rent, and has had to pay for damages done to his apartments.
Sunny Side Apartments of Utica Owner Tim Julian says the State’s to blame for enacting laws that made it nearly impossible to evict a tenant, even if they stopped paying rent.
"It was just thrown out there. Don’t pay the rent, and really when one person started to do it, 2 people started, it kind of caught fire because everyone said well he’s not paying, she’s not paying, why do I have to pay?"
Evicting someone wrongfully can result in the –landlord- being sued for up to 3 times the amount of money they’re owe. Tenants who rented less than a year have to be given a 30 day notice before starting the eviction process. It’s a 60 day notice for tenants who’ve lived in an apartment for 1 and 2 years, and a 90 day notice for anyone over 2 years. If the renter stopped paying rent, Moraco says all that time amounts to a lot of lost money for landlords.
"They got 3 years of free rent, and then they just trash it and disappear. So what’d they do? They saved what…$30,000 out of their pocket, and then cost me $30,000 plus I still got to pay the mortgage, the taxes, the maintenance, and then whatever it takes to clean it up after they destroy it, and they have nobody to answer to."
Julian says there’s dozens of laws protecting the tenant, but landlords have little protection against bad tenants.
"We paid our taxes, we paid our income taxes, we paid our property taxes, we paid our National Grid. We paid all the bills that we had to pay, so this was money just out of our pocket. If someone came into my house and stole the amount of money they stole off my kitchen table, I got to tell you they’d be in jail for a long time, but for some reason this is not treated the same way."
Both landlords have reached out to government officials for help, but so far Moraco says he's gotten nowhere.
"I’ve tried the City, I’ve tried the County, I’ve tried the State, and I haven’t called anybody on the Federal level, but I’ve tried hundreds of hours on the internet trying to find somebody, and it’s just a bunch of dead end roads. People don’t get back to me. People leave me on hold."
Julian agrees. "No one wants to listen. No one wants to hear about it. It’s just like OK you took it on the chin, go home."
Julian has had 18 tenants stop paying rent, and Moraco has had 10. Moraco says if the government doesn’t do something to help protect landlords, there won’t be a place for anyone to go home to.
"If they go for assistance, that one person can get help. If you help me, I can help 10 families. If you help Tim, you can help 18 families not just one."