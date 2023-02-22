Landlords left holding the bill for unpaid rent

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is forecast to change over to sleet and freezing rain after 11 PM this evening. Periods of light freezing rain, rain or sleet continue overnight into Thursday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&