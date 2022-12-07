Last plot of land sold at Schuyler Business Park; buyer not yet announced

SCHUYLER, N.Y. – The last lot at the Schuyler Business Park has been sold – but it’s unclear which business bought the plot.
The new business will join neighbors Wilcor, Pepsi, Fountainhead Group and a Home Depot distribution center.
The foundation is down at the Home Depot site and construction is expected to begin in the spring.
Home Depot is looking for more assistance due to the increasing costs of materials and shipping. The Herkimer County IDA will hold a public hearing Tuesday morning to discuss the request.