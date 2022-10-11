Latest volleys in unending battle over NYS gun law

This past Thursday, a federal judge voted to halt parts of New York's restrictive new gun laws. He gave the state three business days to respond. The state filed an appeal Monday, along with a request that the court 'stay' Thursday's ruling pending the state's appeal of it.
On Tuesday, the plaintiffs filed in opposition of that stay, also asking that the state's appeal be dismissed. It's a lot, even for those immersed in it every day.
"Can I go and get a cup of coffee? Can I go shopping at Walmart? Can I carry my firearm with me? And right now, some people are saying, 'yes, I can. This judge ruled that we can do this, we can do this. Supreme Court ruled we can do this, we can do this,' says Oneida County Assistant Pistol Licensing Officer, Dan Sullivan. "We're in limbo. We're not sure what to advise people right now, because of the challenges from the state and the plaintiffs' challenge back against the state."
The federal judge last week relaxed restrictions on where licensed New Yorkers could carry, saying they still couldn't carry in schools, government buildings and houses of worship. He put a three-business-day hold on that ruling, to give New York time to appeal to a higher court. New York did. Three business days end at the end of Wednesday.
A ruling from the Second Circuit Court of Appeals on the state's appeal or the plaintiffs' response to it between now and then could change that time frame.