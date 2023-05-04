Law enforcement members recognized for STOP-DWI efforts

UTICA, N.Y. – Two local law enforcement officers were awarded for their commitment to combatting drunk driving during the annual Oneida County STOP-DWI breakfast in Utica Thursday morning.
The breakfast was held for the first time in person since 2019.
“We are happy to once again be able to recognize the law enforcement agencies of Oneida County for the outstanding work they do to keep our roadways safe from those driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “Our officers and deputies save countless lives every day and we can’t thank them enough for their hard work and dedication.”
The event is sponsored by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Foundation, and honors officers who are dedicated to the STOP-DWI mission.
This year, Officer Alan Pelesic, of the Yorkville Police Department, and Deputy Steven Eilers, from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, were named the recipients of the Joseph Corr Outstanding DWI Law Enforcement Awards.
In 2022, there were 118 impaired driving crashes leading to two deaths. More than 600 tickets were also issued to impaired drivers throughout the year.