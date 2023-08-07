 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
occurring.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
county, Oneida.

* WHEN...Until 1015 PM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.
Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be
passable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 412 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the
warned area.  Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Rome, Lee, Vienna, Sylvan Beach, Taberg, Blossvale and Verona
Beach.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&

Law Enforcement Torch Run at MVCC in Utica

  • Updated
  • 0

A little rain didn't stop some local members of law enforcement from hitting the pavement this morning at MVCC in Utica for a good cause.

UTICA, N.Y. -- A little rain didn't stop some local members of law enforcement from hitting the pavement this morning at Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica for a good cause.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office held their annual Oneida County Law Enforcement Torch Run in support of Special Olympics New York.

The run has been a tradition for more than 30 years and is led by members of law enforcement personnel throughout N.Y. State called the Guardians of the Flame.

The 2.5-mile run began with the torch carried by Lauren Marraffa, who has been a Special Olympics athlete for the last 15 years.

Special Olympics in N.Y. is offered at no cost to the athletes or their families or caregivers due to events like this.

"What we do is basically help raise money," Lt. Khris Koeppe of the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office said. "Last year, LETR raised $2.6 million just in New York for Special Olympic athletes. We have lots of fundraisers, but these torch runs are different, as they're the original purpose of raising awareness."

Koeppe is also the Central Region Director for LETR.

There are over 42,000 Special Olympics athletes across the state who are assisted by the money raised from today's event in Utica.

"LETR began in 1981 when Wichita, Kansas Police Chief Richard LaMunyon created the Torch Run. He thought the Torch Run would help law enforcement be active in the community and support Special Olympics Kansas" according to Specialolympics.org