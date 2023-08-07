Law Enforcement Torch Run at MVCC in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- A little rain didn't stop some local members of law enforcement from hitting the pavement this morning at Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica for a good cause.
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office held their annual Oneida County Law Enforcement Torch Run in support of Special Olympics New York.
The run has been a tradition for more than 30 years and is led by members of law enforcement personnel throughout N.Y. State called the Guardians of the Flame.
The 2.5-mile run began with the torch carried by Lauren Marraffa, who has been a Special Olympics athlete for the last 15 years.
Special Olympics in N.Y. is offered at no cost to the athletes or their families or caregivers due to events like this.
"What we do is basically help raise money," Lt. Khris Koeppe of the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office said. "Last year, LETR raised $2.6 million just in New York for Special Olympic athletes. We have lots of fundraisers, but these torch runs are different, as they're the original purpose of raising awareness."
Koeppe is also the Central Region Director for LETR.
There are over 42,000 Special Olympics athletes across the state who are assisted by the money raised from today's event in Utica.
"LETR began in 1981 when Wichita, Kansas Police Chief Richard LaMunyon created the Torch Run. He thought the Torch Run would help law enforcement be active in the community and support Special Olympics Kansas" according to Specialolympics.org.