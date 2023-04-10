Lawmakers renew push for harsher punishments for threatening mass harm

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Local lawmakers are renewing their push for harsher penalties for mass threats following a string of “swatting” incidents at high schools across the state this month.

Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-53, and Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D–119, introduced legislation in 2018 that would make a threat of mass violence a D felony for anyone 18 and older. A conviction would require a minimum prison sentence of three years and a fine of $35,000.

For those under 18, the legislation would require 10 days in juvenile detention and a fine of $35,000.

“We have seen threats of mass violence made in various schools districts in the region and the state,” Griffo said. “We believe that there should be stiffer repercussions and consequences for individuals threatening mass violence at our schools, places of worship and other places where a large number of people may gather. It is time for the Legislature and the governor to act so that we can hold the perpetrators of these heinous threats accountable for their actions.”

Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to investigate recent swatting incidents at local school districts, including Rome, Utica, Waterville and Frankfort-Schuyler. All of the threats were unfounded, but several resources were tied up during the investigations.

“With two weeks of back-to-back false threats of violence at schools throughout New York State, we must ensure that there are stiff and significant penalties upon those responsible for them,” said Oneida County Sheriff Maciol. “Not only are we diverting massive amounts of police resources to these fake calls, but we are also placing an incredible amount of fear upon our children, our parents, and our teachers – all of which greatly and negatively affect their mental health.”

The law would apply when threats are made to schools, colleges, places of worship, businesses or other mass gatherings with more than 25 people.

The bill is currently with the codes committees in the Senate and Assembly.