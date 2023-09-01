Leafy Logistics: Utica's Green Waste Pickup Schedule

UTICA, N.Y. -- With fall nearly here, yard cleanup will soon be on the minds of many.
The City of Utica is reminding residents of the fall green waste pickup times.
Green waste can be left at the curb starting the week of Oct. 2.
Here's the breakdown for each district.
Green waste can be left out in North Utica starting Oct. 2, with final pickup Nov. 13.
In Upper East, it starts Oct. 3, with final pickup Nov. 14.
South Utica will see pickups starting Oct. 4. Final pickup is Nov. 15.
Lower East green waste pickup starts Oct. 5. Final pickup is Nov. 16.
In West Utica, pickup will be Oct. 6, with final pickup Nov. 17.
City officials shared the below mailer, which explains the details of what Utica expects when pickups take place.