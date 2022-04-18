Lee man injured in late-night ATV crash

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 11 inches. * WHERE...Northern Oneida, Sullivan, Otsego, Chenango, Cortland, Tompkins, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Madison and Southern Oneida counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy, wet snow could cause scattered power outages. Snowfall rates could be as high as 1 to 2 inches an hour, with isolated areas approaching 3 inches an hour at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&