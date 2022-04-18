Lee man injured in late-night ATV crash

LEE, N.Y. – A Lee man was injured in an ATV crash over the weekend after authorities say he tried to make a turn at an unsafe speed.
According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 44-year-old Jacen K. Fort was operating a Polaris ATV on Streun Road just before midnight when he tried to turn into a driveway while going too fast and flipped over multiple times, ultimately getting ejected from the ATV.
Fort suffered chest and back injuries and was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for treatment. Maciol says Fort’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
No tickets have been issued at this time, but the crash investigation is ongoing.