...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to
11 inches.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Sullivan, Otsego, Chenango, Cortland,
Tompkins, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Madison and Southern Oneida
counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy, wet snow could cause scattered
power outages. Snowfall rates could be as high as 1 to 2 inches
an hour, with isolated areas approaching 3 inches an hour at
times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Lee man injured in late-night ATV crash

Oneida County Sheriff Vehicle

LEE, N.Y. – A Lee man was injured in an ATV crash over the weekend after authorities say he tried to make a turn at an unsafe speed.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 44-year-old Jacen K. Fort was operating a Polaris ATV on Streun Road just before midnight when he tried to turn into a driveway while going too fast and flipped over multiple times, ultimately getting ejected from the ATV.

Fort suffered chest and back injuries and was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for treatment. Maciol says Fort’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

No tickets have been issued at this time, but the crash investigation is ongoing.

