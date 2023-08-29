Legacy Business: Chobani

UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) -- Chobani received U.S. Small Business Administration Legacy Business recognition.
The local yogurt manufacturer was recognized alongside 68 Legacy Businesses.
"The SBA was founded by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1953 when he signed the landmark “Small Business Act,” which established the agency and made it a policy to support and protect the interests of small businesses," the SBA website states.
The Chobani announcement is part of the agency's 70th anniversary celebration.
“Chobani is the perfect company to receive our Legacy Recognition in New York State. Their business model has proven that you can do business within a community and build each other up by providing excellent products, service, and commitment to its workers and those who are food insecure. This ethic will ensure that Chobani will be celebrated and emulate for decades to come in many states of the union. Chobani is leading the way,” SBA Atlantic Regional Administrator Marlene Cintron, said.
"Chobani began in Upstate New York with an SBA 504 loan, five employees, and a mission to make better food for more people. Today, Chobani is a next generation food and beverage company with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating communities and making the world a healthier place," a release stated.
In addition to yogurt, Chobani manufactures oatmilk, and dairy- and plant-based creamers.
"Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand, made with natural ingredients without artificial preservatives," a release said.
“On behalf of my brothers and sisters at Chobani, we are honored to be an SBA Legacy Business. Small businesses are the light of each community, and every business has the potential to reach the next level. Chobani is just one example of the magic that can happen when small businesses are given resources to see their dreams come to reality.
"The SBA loan we received in 2005 not only gave us the capital to become the #1 yogurt brand in America but allowed us to build the modern food business we are today, delivering high-quality, nutritious products at incredible scale, and flexibility to invest back into the communities we call home,” Hamdi Ulukaya, founder and CEO of Chobani, said.