Lenten season begins with celebration of Ash Wednesday

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Wednesday marked the beginning of Lent, the time when Christians repent and reflect until Easter Sunday.
On Ash Wednesday, people receive ashes in the shape of a cross on their forehead to symbolize death and repentance.
“We observe these 40 days of intense prayer, as doing good as much as we possibly can, and with great generosity, and we use the traditional religious means of fasting so that we can hunger more for the things of God and of God's Kingdom,” said the Rev. Joseph Salerno of Mary Mother of Our Savior Parish.
The ashes are made from palms burned and blessed after Palm Sunday.
For those who can't make it to Mass, ashes to-go are available from 4 - 6 p.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church located at 4897 Old Oneida Road in Verona.