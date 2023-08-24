'Let them Work': Governor Hochul Calls on President Biden to Provide Work Authorizations, Support, Shelter to New York Asylum Seekers

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul is calling on the power of the federal government to direct additional resources to the State of New York as it manages an influx of asylum seekers.
In her letter to the White House, "Governor Hochul outlined specific, outstanding requests, including expedited work authorizations for asylum seekers, financial assistance for New York City and New York State, the use of federal land and facilities for temporary shelter sites, and Title 32 designation to provide federal funding for the nearly 2,000 New York National Guard members currently providing logistical and operational support across the State," Hochul's office said in a statement.
The federal assistance would help the state with over 100,000 asylum seekers.
"New York has shouldered this burden for far too long," the governor said in a speech from Albany.
“That's why today," the N.Y. governor continued, "I have sent a letter to President Biden, formally requesting immediate, executive action in four key areas. First, expedited work authorization so we can get these people out of shelters and into the jobs. Financial support for federal housing vouchers, schools, health care, legal services, case management, and shelter for us to provide to these asylum seekers. The use of more federal facilities to construct new temporary shelters. And reimbursement for the cost of our National Guard, which have been on the ground at these shelters throughout the state since last year.”
Since migrants began arriving at Port Authority Bus Terminal last year, the governor said the City and State of New York "have poured tremendous funds, billions of dollars and energy, into helping them."
"The City has been helped by the state to manage this in partnership with our State Legislature. And in our Budget, we allocated over $1 billion now, upwards of $1.5 billion, for providing shelter, National Guard, public health, transit, case management, and legal services to asylum seekers—especially the housing. That's in addition to the over 200 shelters and hotels that are stood up by the City of New York, with financial support from the State," she said.
Hochul said that those coming to the country have the same goals as her "once impoverished Irish grandparents."
"Just to build a better life for themselves and their families," she continued.
"These individuals are literally fleeing for their lives—political strife, gang violence, extreme poverty, and persecution," Hochul said.
"I do believe," she continued, "we have a moral imperative to help these new arrivals. I'm grateful to the counties that have welcomed and supported the migrants, and we'll continue to partner with them. But to level with New Yorkers, bearing much-needed changes at the border, there does not appear to be a solution to this federal problem anytime soon."
The governor said that N.Y. will continue to be a beacon of hope and freedom from oppression.
"We are a state that cherishes our diversity and our inclusiveness—and we always will. For me, the answer to these two crises, this humanitarian crisis and our workforce crisis, is so crystal clear and common sense. Let them get the work authorizations. Let them work legally. Let them work," she said.