Literacy New York Stop Reading Challenge

Roughly 1 in every 5 New Yorkers has a literacy deficiency, so in order to bring awareness to the problem Literacy New York is challenging you to stop reading for 5 minutes…if you can. Literacy is the ability to take information and understand it, so it’s not just text you have to consider. If you can’t go 5 minutes without reading you simply donate $5 to Literacy New York. Literacy New York's Executive Director Kathy Houghton says the money is used to support adult literacy programs that can help with a number of related issues.
"Employment, incarceration…there are studies that show that up to 80% of folks that are incarcerated have low reading skills. Certainly we have mothers who can’t read the medication instructions for their child, so health literacy is definitely…financial literacy is part of it."
Employment is a major issue, as most employers require online applications. The social distancing regulations put in place during the pandemic only heightened the amount of computerized communication, so Utica Library Outreach and Digital Services Librarian Brie Jow has expanded the libraries literacy services.
"There are many essential services now that you can only access online, so it’s really important to get out there and be able to have digital literacy in multiple areas in the community."
Brie Jow says the Utica Library sees a number of people coming in for help, and have tailored their programs in order to help more people. They have a program on Tuesdays from 10 AM until 1:00 PM, and a drop in lab on Wednesday's from 2 PM -4 PM.
"We currently do a drop-in lab for digital literacy, which is once a week, and people can come in, and we basically assist them with whatever specific issue they’re having, so that way we’re able to meet the needs of anyone who comes in."
If you feel you’re up to the Stop Reading Challenge we’ll provide a link to Literacy New York’s website here: http://stopreadingchallenge.org/