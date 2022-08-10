The Little Falls Canal Celebration has been around for 35 years, and while the event is designed around enriching the community, there is an economic benefit for local businesses. City of Little Falls Mayor Mark Blask talked about the business aspect of the event.
"This will definitely help local businesses because there will really just be so many people here in the City of Little Falls. You’ll get those coming to check it out who live here, but others travel because it’s such a… it’s something that people put on their calendar each year because there’s so much going on."
This weekend there’s going to be live music, food trucks, bounce houses, a fishing derby, block party, basketball, baseball, and golf competitions, a youth run, theater shows, a car show and more. Canal Celebration Committee Member Laura Powers did point out one small change that reflects the current state of the economy.
"Certain companies are no longer in business that we used to utilize, so for example we will not have carnival rides this year in the park, so this year we’re doing something a little different. We’re going to have a giant waterslide. Connective Community Schools again is going to be providing some activities for the kids. R4K will be providing a chalk obstacle course. We’ll have a DJ. So we will be doing activities in the park, it’s just going to look a little different this year."
The event has already started with tours of the General Herkimer Home, and a book sale at the Little Falls Public Library. You can expect a return of some favorite events near the waterways.
"Chicks along the canal returns to Canal Place, which is awesome. It’s all female artisans and vendors. It’s really powerful, and you can get some really good merchandise there, and check out all those area businesses."
The celebration provides all members of the community a chance to participate in an event they’re hoping goes off like fireworks.
"It really I think improves the quality of the community. It pulls people in, but it also I think energizes the population to say like look what we can do, and aren’t we special for it, and then hopefully that generates more excitement for people to want to raise their hand and say how can I help?"
If you are interested in helping or just want to find a schedule of all the events happening, just go to Little Falls Canal Celebration’s facebook page.