Little Falls Restaurant Week

There’s a pretty steady flow of people at the Ann Street Restaurant & Deli, but Owner Michelle Hansen hasn't seen business this good in 2 years.
"COVID definitely slowed things down, but I think people have had enough of COVID. They’re ready to get back out, support the local businesses, get back to normal life."
Main Street First is a not-for-profit organization trying to promote and build a stronger community. They’ve organized Restaurant Week in Little Falls to help boost business, but Think Local Committee Member Laura Powers explains why that’s not the only goal.
"Hopefully Restaurant Week will serve as more than just entertainment and a good meal for folks, but maybe it will open some people’s eyes to these wonderful places that we have in our community."
These wonderful places can only stay in business if they’re able to succeed, and City of Little Falls Mayor Mark Blask says many of them are still in need of good help.
"Hopefully somebody goes into a new restaurant, looks around and says man this would be a cool place to work."
That would be a good first step. The people that operate these restaurants do want the help, but Copper Moose Ale House Head Chef Zachery Youker is looking for more than a willing participant.
"Just finding the correct help I would say is a little more difficult because we are a little bit upscale, and we require a little bit more of our employees than just coming in and doing the minimum."
Until that ultimate employee comes through the door, restaurant owners like Beardslee Castle Chef Randall Brown will just pick up the pace and provide the best food and experience they can with the staff they have.
"It’s been a tough couple of years, and Restaurant Week was started before the whole pandemic, but it’s a nice way of letting people know that Little Falls is back. We’re all back. We can go out again. We can be careful, but still enjoy ourselves, and still have a great time."
Restaurant Week starts this Wednesday March 16tth, and if you’re thinking you’d like to try some of their cuisine, you can check out their menus at: thinklocalLittleFalls.com