Little Falls Youth & Family Center Renovations Boost

The Little Falls Youth & Family Center has been scraping by for the last 40 years without really investing into the infrastructure of their buildings, but thanks to many local donations, the renovations are underway. Their pool and gymnasium are in dire need of repair, and Campaign Chair Deborah Kaufman says it’s going to cost about $2.5 million to upgrade all their facilities.
"The organization routinely sees about 100,000 people a year with its 80 programs, educational, instructional, health and fitness programs, and the community service programs that they have. So there’s a very big volume."
Stewart’s General Manager David Shepardson grew up going to the facility, and asked Stewart’s to chip in, so they donated $100,000 to the campaign.
"We all grew up there. We all know it needs some help. Whether you’re 2 years old or 72 years old, you’re probably going to be at the Little Falls Youth & Family Center."
Deborah Kaufman says there’s a good chance if you grew up in Little Falls or the surrounding area, you too used the Center.
"The organization has been around for 140 years. So a very long-term organization. Generational. Your grandparents would have come here to swim, to learn to swim, or to play basketball, and it still goes on."
Stewart’s donation has put the Youth & Family Center over its 80% milestone, opening up the campaign to public donations. Here are all the ways you can donate:
https://youthandfamilycenter.com/
Deborah Kaufman: (315)867-7037
email: Deborah@embella.com