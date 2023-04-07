 Skip to main content
Living Stations of the Cross held in Utica on Good Friday

On Good Friday, a group gathered at the DeSales Center in Utica for the annual Living Stations of the Cross.

UTICA, N.Y. – A group gathered at DeSales Center in Utica on Good Friday for a living Stations of the Cross presentation.

There are 14 Stations of the Cross representing Jesus’ condemnation to his entombment.

“It's basically our attempt to remember Good Friday, the sufferings and death of Jesus on Good Friday, but to relate them to the modern-day sufferings that are going on in our world, whether it be homelessness, drug addiction, poverty, racism, food insecurity, basically we try to connect an event from the Stations of the Cross – a life event of Jesus – to what is going on in our world today,” said organizer, Jane Domingue.

Living Stations of the Cross

The group took time to pray at seven stops along its route on Genesee Street.

Some of the stops included the St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Catholic Church and Oneida Square. The group prayed for people affected by the war in Ukraine as well as those struggling with drug addiction.

