Local Bosnians celebrate 30 years of independence

UTICA, NY –Local Bosnians are spending the week celebrating their independence. 30 years ago they gained their independence from Yugoslavia in 1992. Their official independence day was March 1st.
On Saturday, Bosnians who have settled in the Utica area made their way to the Utica Academy of Science gymnasium for a night of traditional food, song, and dance to celebrate.
Having just gained their independence only 30 years ago, they say what's currently happening in the Ukraine hits very close to home.
"When I watch TV, and I see the pictures and the videos of what's happening in the Ukraine right now, the same thing happened to me personally as a child of 6 years old”, says Hanka Grabovica, president of the Bosnians American Community Association, otherwise known as BACA.
“Bosnians here can understand the best what's happening right now to the Ukrainian people. We can feel it. We can connect to them. We can seriously, and deeply, understand what they're going through because we went through the same thing".
Grabovica says that by celebrating with traditional food, music, and dance, it will help remind younger Bosnians where they came from.