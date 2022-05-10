Local broadcasting legend, Hank Brown, remembered

When you meet a legend, you remember. Dave Silvers, of Bug Country, was new in town back in 1989.
"I was at this charity event, one of those kind of like celebrity charity events, and Hank was the host. I had no idea who he was, but he took me under his wing, and he helped me," says Silvers.
Five years later, Dave Silvers would end up working with local broadcasting legend, Hank Brown.
"I think he just, he just loved what he did and he just hit the ground running. He didn't need a script. We used to record things and he would just walk in and he would record, when he was gonna be on vacation, I think, 'Hank, you got anything written down? 'Nah, I don't need that' and he would just walk up and hit the ground running. And I was amazed," says Silvers.
Legendary local radio host, Hank Brown, died Monday, in Vermont, surrounded by the love of his family, following a harrowing battle with Alzheimer’s and dementia. Brown spent nearly six decades on the mic and in people's homes.
“It was Hank in the morning, your host for coffee and toast as he used to say," says local DJ, Genesee Joe, of 92.7 the Drive.
Genesee Joe wasn't just a co-worker. He was a lifelong family friend.
“He would come into my parents' bridal shop downtown cuz he would sell them ads and stuff and he was friends with my dad cuz they were both in with the local entertainment scene, so I always knew Hank," says Joe. “He was an old school radio guy who,for a long time, even would go out after the show and sell his own show."
Those who shared the mic say Hank Brown didn't have a persona.
"Hank was 100% the same exact guy walking down the hall as he was on the air. He was a joker, he was a friendly guy. He was the epitome of a people person. Like Hank just was engaging and he was a warm guy, too, he always made you feel, like, really at home,” says Joe.
To most, he was a broadcasting legend, but to some, he was a legendary grandpa.
“I remember when we were little at his house on Burt Road, in Little Falls, he had a tree in the front yard and he would put Tootsie Rolls in the tree and he would say it was his Tootsie Roll tree. We would go out and we would pick them and he would say they grow on there," says granddaughter, Teagan Brown.
And now, grandaughter Teagan is taking the mic from here. She’s just starting her broadcast news career in the same market as her grandfather. She and her family, held up in their grief, by a loving community.
"When we put out that he had passed away yesterday, there were hundreds and hundreds of comments and shares with people sharing memories of him being their baseball coach or somebody who showed them his radio station, his tv station," says Teagan. “He was the best grandpa.”