Local City Clerk in Hospital After ATV Accident

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. -- One of the two people involved in an ATV accident in the Town of Fairfield on Top Notch Road last night is the city clerk in Little Falls.
According to Facebook posts by her children, Kira Miller is in critical condition at Albany Medical Center.
The second person, a passenger on the ATV, was identified as 23-year-old Patrick E. Reardon of Little Falls.
New York State Police said that the two "were traveling westbound on Top Notch Road at a high rate of speed, when Miller drove off the roadway and struck an earth embankment. Both occupants were ejected from the ATV."
Miller was airlifted by LifeNet to Albany Medical Center for a serious head injury, police said.
Reardon was also airlifted by Mercy Flight to the same medical facility for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.