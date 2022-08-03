Local counties awarded millions in grant funding to improve emergency communications

Local counties are receiving more than $1.5 million each to improve emergency communications through two state grant programs.
The funding aims to enhance communications between public safety agencies through updated equipment purchases and training exercises.
The state allocated $90 million through the Statewide Interoperable Communications grant program and $10 million through the Public Safety Answering Point grant program.
Here is the funding breakdown:
- Oneida County: $1.59 million
- Herkimer County: $1.53 million
- Otsego County: $1.63 million