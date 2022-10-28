Local family buys Addams Family clone home

WATERVILLE, N.Y. -- They're anything but creepy and cooky, but they do live in a house eerily reminiscent of the Addams family mansion.
"Took a few days, I'm like 'wow, this kinda looks like the Addams Family House' or even Vecna's, from Stranger Things. Has that look to it. They always pick this style of house for the scary movie house, though," said Matt Conners.
The Conners bought the second empire victorian-style home on Berrill Ave., in Waterville, this summer. It was fate.
"She had about 20 offers from out of state and they were all cash. We were not a cash offer. We were straight up conventional," said Kaleigh Conners. "I'm a big antiquer, she knew we were gonna restore the house, kinda maintain its beauty. She chose us."
And they have been chipping away at the monster-sized renovations since...finding interesting bits of history along the way.
"There's been things found in the walls, like an old corncob pipe," said Kaleigh.
And outside on their five-acre property? A real-life cauldron. But they won't be boiling eye of newt in it anytime soon.
"Everyone has the same question. How haunted is it? We've not experienced anything yet," said Matt.
"We're home alone all the time. Nothing ever goes on here," echoed Kaleigh.
But there was one unwanted visitor.
"Yeah, we had a neighborly bat. He's since moved," said Kaleigh.
The house also has quite the history. The couple says it's the Eastern Star's first home in the U.S. The organization's symbol is carved in a large stone outside the five-acre property. Nearby-a cauldron. And long, long, long before the couple owned the house...
"Was Colonel William Osborn and he bought the land off of John Hancock's brother. Yup. Silas Jebez Hancock, who's buried up the road, I guess," said Matt.
Between having the house and three perfectly-aged kids, they had to make life immitate art.
"We were sitting all around as a family, I think, with your parents, and someone brought up the idea of Addams Family for halloween and it was about a month ago and I was like 'we're doin' this' . Cuz he's only gonna be this size for this year," said Kaleigh.
The result was a stunning black and white photo shoot, in full Addams-esque regalia, in front of the house.
The couple is chipping away at the monster-sized renovations in their new home one room at a time. They're doing the work themselves, to keep costs under control. They've named their property Star Manor. It includes a roughly 4000-square-foot carriage house.
As you might imagine, the first halloween in their famous-looking 11-bedroom, seven-bath, 6000-square-foot home will home will be special. And the festivities include you.
"If anyone would like to stop by and grab some candy from the scary old second empire house, we'll be here all halloween, handing out candy, and they can see Morticia, Gomez, Pubert..." said Kaleigh.