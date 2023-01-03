Local fire departments answer record number of calls in 2022

As local fire departments hash out their 2022 numbers, many are seeing prior call for service records shattered.
"The fire department did have its busiest year on record; we had around 17,209 calls for service last year," said Utica Fire Chief, Scott Ingersoll.
What might surprise you is the low number of actual building fires; only 42. The fire chief says they have prevention and education to thank for that.
"It's a hard thing to measure, other than when you look at our fire statistics from the 90s and early 2000s and post rental occupancy and dwelling inspection program, you can see a stark contrast in that," said Chief Ingersoll.
The big numbers are in ambulance transport. The city has five ambulances, three of which are always in service. And they are busy.
"We've had a lot of instances in the last 12 months where we've had outside agencies, outside ambulance agencies, have to come into the city to provide transport because we're inundated sometimes with the amount of transports that we have," said Chief Ingersoll.
The New Hartford Fire Department also had their highest call volume on record in 2022. Nearly 1500 calls, the lion's share, in EMS calls.
"We did see a higher number based a lot on Covid, a lot on, now we're seeing a lot of flu this past fall season and we're also seeing lift assists, which have increased for our community as well. A lot of that has to do with a lot patients that are trying to maintain that independence in their home," says Assistant New Hartford Fire Chief, Jim Monahan.
But while other volunteer departments struggle with recruitment....New Hartford enjoys robust ranks.
"We've actually been very lucky. We have just under 100 members right now in our department and we presently have 28 EMTs," says Assistant Chief Monahan. "We've had a real influx of younger generation coming in that want to do service for their community."
Students as young as 16 can join the department as a restricted member. And EMTs can now be certified at age 17 instead of 18.