Local Foundation Will Benefit from a Clay Target Shooting Fundraiser

  • Updated
  • 0

The clay target shooting event, which benefits the Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation, takes place Aug. 20 at 9 a.m.

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. -- An upcoming event this weekend aims to help people fighting cancer.

The Ralph Centolella 100 Bird Shoot benefits the Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation.

The Shoot is this Sunday, Aug. 20 at the New York Mills Sportsmen's Association

Registration for the clay bird shooting event starts at 8 a.m., with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

There are 10 stations, with five shots per station, and you go around the course twice.

In addition to target practice, participants will also be helping a foundation that lessens the burden of those fighting cancer.

Those interested can still join the event, and they don't have to be a club member.

It's $60 per person.

More on the clay target shooting event can be found here

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

