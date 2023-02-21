Local governments must approve tax exemption for volunteer firefighters, ambulance workers

Local municipalities can now pass a local law or resolution that would allow for a 10% property tax exemption for volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers.
The 10% only applies to a volunteers who own their primary residence, have two to five years of active service, and the property must be within the jurisdiction of the area served. Vernon Fire Company Chief Scott Nell says this doesn’t help many of the younger volunteers who rent their homes, or help serve as a recruitment tool for fire companies struggling to survive.
"If you didn’t have volunteer firefighters…you have to have the fire protection and the EMS coverage, so you’d have to pay for it through taxes, and people would see their taxes go up astronomically. You’d have to pay for firefighters, pay EMS people, and I don’t think people realize how much that we’re saving them in tax money by doing this volunteer work."
These volunteers can already take advantage of a $200 tax credit offered by the State. You can only choose one option, so this 10% incentive would only be worth it for higher priced homes. Taxpayers would have to make up the difference for the amount saved by these volunteers, but Village of Vernon Mayor Bill Sreca says it’s still much cheaper than if there were no volunteers at all.
"This year I think we were budgeting like close to $50,000 for our portion of their budget, but I can imagine it would be millions of dollars for a full time fire station," he said.
In order for this benefit to become valid local governments would need to have a passing vote, and fire department members would need to submit the proper paperwork. It’s a tight deadline for this year, as the taxable status for most towns is due on March 1. For more detailed information on the tax incentive here's a link from FASNY.
Here's another link from the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.