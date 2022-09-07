Local law enforcement tries to balance rights of spammers while shielding families, victims

Inappropriate? Perhaps. Insensitive? For sure. Illegal? Nope.
A local law enforcement agency is walking a fine line, trying to preserve the right of people to spam their social media posts, while shielding grieving families and victims from them.
"And mixed in that there's thoughts and prayer comments for the families of the victims and what not and the families look to that for some comfort, but then they've got to deal with all this other stuff," says Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol. "It's very frustrating when we're talking about a tragic incident that happens in the community."
A person over the weekend posted multiple links to music videos and political stories on a Sheriff's Office Facebook post about a fatal car crash that killed three people, including a five-year-old child. They posted similar links on a story about the stabbing of a child.
"The problem is, because it's a public site, it is FOIL-able; the contents on that page are FOIL-able by someone under the Freedom of Information Law," says Sheriff Maciol. So he can't delete them. And then, there's the First Amendment.
"We want to protect people's First Amendment rights, but at the same time, we're trying to balance that with the victims' families and what they're dealing with when they see some of these inappropriate comments, some of these nonsense links," says Maciol.
That leaves the question: why would someone spam a law enforcement agency social media story about someone being killed or injured? We asked a poster on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page. He responded with a 6-minute tutorial video about the First Amendment. We responded that we didn't ask what gave him the right; we asked him why he did it. He responded with a long post and a link to a story about the battle of Gettysburg. Navigating new territory of can and cannots, the sheriff looks for legal ways to sidestep spammers and spare families.
"Obviously we're looking at options of hiding them, but that requires someone to be monitoring this page 24 hours a day," says Sheriff Maciol. "There is an option that we're looking at where we could actually get a third-party vendor, where we could actually archive all the comments so nothing is getting deleted."