Local lawmakers react to Ukrainian president's address to Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held his hand to his heart as Congress gave him a standing ovation prior to his addressing them on Wednesday. He spoke, first, with a translator, switching to English when it came time to ask for help to fight off Russia.
“To create a no-fly zone over Ukraine to save people. Is this too much to ask? Humanitarian no fly zone?” asked Zelenskyy.
“He wanted a no-fly zone, which I think a lot of people know that's probably at this point something we can't deliver because it would involve direct interaction between the US and Russian planes,” says Congresswoman, Claudia Tenney.
But President Zelenskyy had a back-up request.
“You know what kind of defense systems we need S300 and other similar systems," said the Ukrainian president. “Aircraft that can help Ukraine, help Europe and you know that they exist and you have them."
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says, prepare the planes.
“This administration has been far too slow, not only their implementation of sanctions, but the lack of completeness of sanctions. The Ukrainian people need those MiGs, and they need them now. They needed them yesterday,” said Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. "House Republicans have been united in advocating for strong, tough sanctions for months, predating the invasion. We stand strongly in support of MiGs and making sure that the weapons and ammunition that is needed, get the Ukrainian people as quickly as possible.
The Ukrainian President also pleaded for more sanctions against Russia. Congresswoman Tenney says, we can do this.
"We can have more crippling sanctions, number one, we need to focus on sanctioning Russia where their economy is the greatest and that's energy, and our energy sanctions on energy, oil and other fuels, do not take effect til June. That is too late and too little. Those need to be done now," says Congresswoman Tenney.
She also pointed out -- it's not just Russia and Ukraine watching U.S. moves very closely.
“If we are unsuccessful in stopping Putin, the Chinese are re-gauging their intent on invading Taiwan every single day and watching every move that we make," says the congresswoman.
Tenney says the U.S. must define the battle to Putin, not the other way around, and bring the alliance of all European nations together to win this conflict.
“Because if not, we will see ourselves particularly in a bad spot, potentially in what could lead to WWIII and what could lead to China really making a decisive move that would really put the world in a tailspin and really lead us into a world war," says Congresswoman Tenney.
NEWSChannel 2 has reached out to and are waiting to hear back from Congressman Antonio Delgado.