Local leaders continue to call for urgent changes to New York's bail reform law

UTICA, N.Y. – Local elected leaders came together Thursday morning to once again call on the state legislature to change New York’s bail law.
In 2019, New York lawmakers passed legislation eliminating cash bail for most misdemeanors and some non-violent felony charges, which went into effect in 2020. The law also prevented judges from using their discretion to decide whether or not to hold the suspects based on the potential threat to public safety.
While minor amendments were made to the law in 2020, several lawmakers and law enforcement officials are pushing for immediate changes that would give judges more discretion and better protect the public.
“Protecting the public is one of the most important responsibilities of government, and when a crime has been committed, the victim, not the criminal, should be our first concern,” said Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-51. “The so-called bail reforms have allowed dangerous criminals out on our streets, taken away judicial discretion, and made it more difficult for police officers to do what is already a demanding job. I sponsor and co-sponsor several bills to expunge this horrible chapter in New York’s history and return sanity and safety to our streets – we cannot wait any longer.”
Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says changes need to happen immediately to address the ongoing public safety risk.
“Nearly every single sheriff in New York State, including myself, opposed bail reform since day one and we continue to do so today,” said Maciol. "I say it loud and clear that our communities are less safe because of it and one of the only ways that we are going to restore safety to our communities and to our people is to revisit this failed bail reform and to hold offenders accountable for their actions.”
Other officials who attended Thursday’s event included New York Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-47, Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, Assemblyman Brian Miller, R-101, Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush, R-117, Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente and Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood.