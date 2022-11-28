Local leaders, law enforcement join forces to take aim at gun violence

UTICA, N.Y. – Local elected officials met with law enforcement and other county and state leaders Monday to develop a joint strategy to address crime and gun violence both in the Mohawk Valley and across the state.
The forum included Acting New York State Police Superintendent Steven Nigrelli; Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119; Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-47; Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente; Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol; Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo; Rome Police Chief David Collins; Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri; Utica Police Chief Mark Williams; Joseph Popcun, executive deputy commissioner of the state Department of Criminal Justice Services; Dan O’Hara, director of the Office of Emergency Management with the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services; and other law enforcement representatives.
The group came together to review state policies, like bail reform and Raise the Age laws, and discuss how they can be revised and made more effective.
They also discussed the recruitment and retention problems law enforcement agencies are facing locally and statewide and how changes to the civil service exam may help.
“I was pleased to convene state and local law enforcement and other officials to discuss ways that we can address concerning crime and gun violence affecting many communities in the state, including those in my Senate District,” said Griffo. “We must do all that we can to curb the violence and ensure that New Yorkers are safe. I will continue to actively work with my partners at all levels of government to find proactive, sensible and comprehensive solutions that will reduce crime and gun violence in our communities and enhance public safety.”
Griffo says working collaboratively with representatives at all levels is the best way to access resources and make meaningful changes.